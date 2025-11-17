Top news headlines of today – 17 Nov 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea related to stubble burning that has been further worsening the air quality levels in Delhi-NCR.
The top court had earlier asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to apprise it about the action taken to control the situation.
A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria had earlier agreed to hear the plea on November 17.
Follow this page to track this most crucial development, affecting millions of lives, along with other top headlines for the day.
- Nov 17, 2025 08:25 IST
Bangladesh court set to deliver verdict against deposed PM Hasina
Dhaka: A tribunal in Bangladesh is set to deliver its verdict on Monday in a case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is being tried in absentia, over alleged crimes against humanity committed during last year's student-led agitation that led to the fall of her Awami League government.
- Nov 17, 2025 07:57 IST
AQI in Abdul Kalam Road area in Delhi at 394
A layer of toxic smog continues to linger over Delhi this morning. Visuals around Abdul Kalam Road area. Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area is 394, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
- Nov 17, 2025 07:48 IST
Red Fort blast Was a suicide bombing, says NIA; arrest confirms pre-planned attack
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has for the first time formally described the Red Fort car explosion on November 10 as a suicide bombing, marking a sharp departure from the earlier assumption of an accidental blast.
- Nov 17, 2025 07:36 IST
Asia Cup Rising Stars: India A go down to Pakistan Shaheens by 8 wickets
An inexplicable batting collapse saw fancied India A lose to Pakistan Shaheens by eight wickets in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday.
Opting to field after winning the toss, Pakistan Shaheens staged a remarkable comeback to bowl out India A for 136 after they were cruising along at 91 for three in the 10th over.
In reply, the Shaheens chased down the target of 137 with as many as 40 balls to spare for their second successive victory in the tournament, even as India suffered their first loss after starting the campaign with a big win against the UAE.