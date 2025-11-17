Top news headlines of today – 17 Nov 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea related to stubble burning that has been further worsening the air quality levels in Delhi-NCR.

The top court had earlier asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to apprise it about the action taken to control the situation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria had earlier agreed to hear the plea on November 17.

