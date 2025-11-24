Top news headlines of today – 24 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s claim to the Supreme Court of a “significant decline” in stubble burning is contradicted by ICAR–IARI satellite fire bulletins up to 23 November 2025.

The Rice Residue Fire series shows UP’s paddy-residue fires at a six-year high.

UP’s affidavit cited 20 districts as “model” areas with marked reductions. ICAR’s district table shows otherwise, where sixteen of the 20 districts worsened year on year.

The four districts highlighted as having the “lowest” incidents in the affidavit hit their lows in 2021–22 and have climbed since.

The affidavit therefore misrepresented both the trend and location of UP stubble burning as NCR air worsened on the government’s own season-wide satellite fire record.

Take a look at the numbers, charts and read more...

Follow this page as we track big developments of the day, with a focus on Delhi air pollution.