Top news headlines of today – 24 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s claim to the Supreme Court of a “significant decline” in stubble burning is contradicted by ICAR–IARI satellite fire bulletins up to 23 November 2025.
The Rice Residue Fire series shows UP’s paddy-residue fires at a six-year high.
UP’s affidavit cited 20 districts as “model” areas with marked reductions. ICAR’s district table shows otherwise, where sixteen of the 20 districts worsened year on year.
The four districts highlighted as having the “lowest” incidents in the affidavit hit their lows in 2021–22 and have climbed since.
The affidavit therefore misrepresented both the trend and location of UP stubble burning as NCR air worsened on the government’s own season-wide satellite fire record.
Take a look at the numbers, charts and read more...
Follow this page as we track big developments of the day, with a focus on Delhi air pollution.
- Nov 24, 2025 18:39 IST
Adani Group posts record H1 FY26 performance on surging capex, robust earnings
The Adani group of companies reported a strong first half of the current fiscal (FY26), delivering record earnings and accelerated capital expenditure, as its core infrastructure businesses continued to drive growth.
The conglomerate invested Rs 67,870 crore (USD 7.6 billion) in H1, pushing its gross assets to Rs 6.77 lakh crore (USD 76 billion) and keeping it on track to meet its full-year capex guidance of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, it said in a statement.
Adani's trailing 12-month EBITDA climbed to an all-time high of Rs 92,943 crore (USD 10.4 billion), up 11.2 per cent year-on-year. For H1 FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 47,375 crore, with 83 per cent contributed by the group’s core utilities, transport, and infrastructure operations. READ MORE
- Nov 24, 2025 18:33 IST
CJI Surya Kant says no to oral mentioning of cases, hears 17 cases on first day
On the first day as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, Monday set a new procedural norm that mentioning cases for urgent listing must be made in writing, and oral requests will be entertained under "extraordinary circumstances" like in cases of death penalty and personal liberty.
A bench led by Justice Kant heard as many as 17 cases in proceedings spanning around two hours on his first day as the CJI.
Justice Kant formally assumed charge as the 53rd CJI shortly after taking oath in Hindi in the name of God at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- Nov 24, 2025 18:10 IST
Delhi pollution protest: Court sends five demonstrators to 2-day judicial custody
A Delhi court on Monday sent five protesters to two-day judicial custody in a case registered against them for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at the India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital.
Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema also sent a person to observation home till his age is verified in the case registered on Sunday night at Kartavya Path police station.
The judicial magistrate was hearing the case against students who were arrested from India Gate on Sunday evening while they were protesting over deteriorating air pollution.
The five students who were sent to the judicial custody are Akash, Ahan, Akshay, Sameer and Vishnu.
- Nov 24, 2025 17:37 IST
Fruit and vegetable prices soar after Pakistan halts trade with Afghanistan
Prices of fruits and vegetables have skyrocketed while prices of poultry witnessed a steep fall in Pakistan’s Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces following the suspension of trade with Afghanistan.
The volatility in essential commodity prices is directly the result of demand and supply in the border region, said Abdul Basit, who heads the Poultry Wholesalers Association on Sunday.
The daily trade with Afghanistan involved export and import of essential perishable items like chicken, fruits and vegetables, Basit said. READ MORE
- Nov 24, 2025 16:40 IST
SA 26 for no loss at stump on Day 3, take overall lead of 314 runs
After taking a 288-run first innings lead, South Africa were 26 for no loss in their second essay at stumps on Day 3 as the visitors took control of the second Test against India here on Monday.
Openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram were batting on 13 and 12 respectively at the end of the day's play.
South Africa faced eight overs in the final session after dismissing India for 201 in 83.5 overs in their first innings.
- Nov 24, 2025 15:21 IST
BJP slams Rahul for 'skipping' CJI's oath ceremony, says Cong has no respect for Constitution
The BJP on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi for "skipping" the oath ceremony of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and alleged the Congress neither has any respect for B R Ambedkar nor for the Constitution.
Justice Surya Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts, including on the abrogation of Article 370 removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and Bihar electoral rolls revision, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday. READ MORE
- Nov 24, 2025 15:15 IST
Canadian PM Mark Carney accepts PM Modi's invitation to visit India next year
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India following bilateral talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa.
"Prime Minister Carney accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India in early 2026," said a statement issued by the Canadian Prime Minister's office on Sunday.
- Nov 24, 2025 15:02 IST
'End of an era in Indian cinema': PM Modi on passing away of Dharmendra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences on the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra in Mumbai.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people."
The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025
- Nov 24, 2025 14:46 IST
PM Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ram temple in Ayodhya on Nov 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of its construction.
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO) said.
The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.
- Nov 24, 2025 14:46 IST
If Cong high command decides, I will continue as Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said if the Congress high command decides that he should continue in the post he will do so.
The high command will ultimately decide on the leadership change, he said, adding that he and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar should accept it.
The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, citing an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.
- Nov 24, 2025 14:12 IST
More Karnataka Cong legislators backing Shivakumar travel to Delhi
Another batch of legislators backing Deputy Chief Minister D K Sivakumar have flown to New Delhi to meet Congress high command leaders, amid a power tussle within the ruling party in Karnataka over the CM change issue, party sources said on Monday.
According to sources, at least six legislators have landed in the national capital on Sunday night.
Few more legislators are likely to travel soon, to pitch for Shivakumar as CM, they said.
The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculation about chief minister change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, citing an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.
- Nov 24, 2025 14:11 IST
Dharmendra passes away at 89, last rites at Juhu-Pawan Hans crematorium
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 89 in Mumbai, marking the end of one of the longest and most successful careers in Indian film.
- Nov 24, 2025 14:07 IST
India 174 for 7 lunch in reply to South Africa's first innings 489
Replying to South Africa's first innings total of 489, India struggled to 174 for seven at lunch as the home team suffered a batting collapse on the third day of the second Test, here Monday.
Except for Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 97 balls) and Washington Sunder (33 batting), no Indian batter could contribute substantially against the South African bowlers after starting the day at 9 for no loss.
Marco Jansen was the wrecker in chief with figures of 4/43 while Simon Harmer took two wickets for 61 runs. Four Indian wickets tumbled in the opening session, reaching 102 for 4 at tea. Three more Indian batters fell in the second session with Kuldeep Yadav (14 not out)firmly holding the fort at the other end.
- Nov 24, 2025 12:35 IST
Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI; to remain in office for nearly 15 months
Justice Surya Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts, including on abrogation of Article 370 removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and Bihar electoral rolls revision, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday.
He succeeds Justice B R Gavai.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Kant at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God. READ MORE
- Nov 24, 2025 12:18 IST
Mushrooming coaching centres: Parliamentary panel to examine trend, existing legislations
Amid rising student suicides due to stress, a parliamentary committee has decided to review the "proliferation" of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations and the social issues arising from it.
The standing committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also examine impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leverage of emerging technology on education and student.
According to a recent Lok Sabha bulletin, the standing committee has also decided the review of PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) during the year 2025-26. READ MORE
- Nov 24, 2025 11:43 IST
Hindustan Aeronautics shares tumble over 8% following Tejas crash at Dubai Air Show
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) tumbled over 8 per cent during the morning trade on Monday following the crash of a Tejas aircraft, manufactured by the aerospace behemoth, during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show last week.
The stock tanked 8.48 per cent to Rs 4,205.25 on the BSE. Later, shares of the firm recovered some of the early lost ground and were trading at Rs 4,433, down 3.53 per cent from the previous close.
At the NSE, the stock dropped 4.13 per cent to hit the day's low of Rs 4,405.
HAL on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the loss of life of the "courageous IAF pilot" during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.
- Nov 24, 2025 11:31 IST
India reach 102 for 4 at tea on 3rd day in reply to SA's 489
Four Indian wickets tumbled in the opening session of the third morning as they reached 102 for 4 at tea in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 489 in the second Test here on Monday.
Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease on 6 and 0 respectively at the break.
Yashasvi Jaiswal made 58 off 97 balls while his senior opening partner KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan got out for 22 and 15 respectively. Dhruv Jurel was out for a nought just before tea.
India faced 29.5 overs after beginning the day at 9 for no loss.
- Nov 24, 2025 11:08 IST
Three killed in suicide attack at paramilitary force HQ in Peshawar
Peshawar: At least three security personnel were killed and two others injured in a suicide attack at a paramilitary force headquarters on Monday in Pakistan’s Peshawar, according to a report.
Three terrorists were also killed in the early morning attack at the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters, Dawn reported.
- Nov 24, 2025 10:59 IST
15 arrested for using 'pepper spray' on Delhi Police during air pollution protest
The Delhi Police has arrested 15 people on charges of obstructing its personnel and assaulting them, besides blocking the road during a protest at the India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the national capital, an official said on Monday.
On Sunday, the situation at the protest escalated as some demonstrators allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel while being removed from the scene, the official added.
According to a senior police officer, the protesters had gathered close to the C-Hexagon and were told that their demonstration at that location was obstructing ambulances and medical personnel trying to pass through.
- Nov 24, 2025 10:42 IST
S&P pegs India's FY26 GDP growth at 6.5%; tax cuts, lower interest rates to drive consumption
S&P Global Ratings on Monday projected India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal year and 6.7 per cent in the next, saying tax cuts and monetary policy easing will give a boost to consumption-driven growth.
India's real gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown at the fastest pace in five quarters at 7.8 per cent in the April to June period of current fiscal year. The official data for Q2 (July-September) GDP growth estimates is scheduled to be released on November 28. READ MORE
- Nov 24, 2025 10:35 IST
Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India
Justice Surya Kant, who has been part of several landmark verdicts, including on abrogation of Article 370 removing Jammu and Kashmir's special status, took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on Monday.
He succeeds Justice B R Gavai.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Kant at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.
- Nov 24, 2025 10:01 IST
No respite from pollution woes as Delhi AQI deteriorates to 396
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 396, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.
Also read: Exclusive: Yogi govt misled Supreme Court on stubble burning, ICAR data shows
- Nov 24, 2025 10:00 IST
Rupee rises 49 paise to 89.17 against US dollar in early trade
Mumbai: The rupee rebounded on Monday from record lows, rising 49 paise to 89.17 against the greenback in early trade on US dollar selling by banks and a dip in global crude oil prices.
- Nov 24, 2025 09:11 IST
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, November 24:
* SC to hear bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 Delhi riots case.
* SC to hear plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the NSA and seeking his release.
* SC to hear suo motu case concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.
* SC to hear plea raising issue of conditions prevailing in jails across the country.
* SC to hear plea concerning front-of-package warning labels on packaged foods.
- Nov 24, 2025 08:09 IST
AQI breaches 400-mark near Akshardham area
VIDEO | Delhi: Morning visuals from Akshardham show a thick layer of haze hanging over the area, with the temple mound structure only faintly visible in the background.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2025
As per CPCB data, the AQI here has surpassed the 400 mark, placing the air in the ‘severe’ category.… pic.twitter.com/Ad1gyrTVZZ
- Nov 24, 2025 08:07 IST
AQI in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area recorded at 441
#WATCH | Delhi: Drone visuals around Mayur Vihar and surrounding areas as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025
AQI (Air Quality Index) in the area is 441, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).
(Visuals shot around 6.50 am) pic.twitter.com/YL9DpxKFI2
- Nov 24, 2025 07:44 IST
Modi returns from a 3-day visit to South Africa; highlights from G20 Summit
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday returned to India after a three-day visit to South Africa for the G20 and IBSA meetings.
At the G20 Leaders Summit, Modi called for a global compact to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for critical technologies to be human-centric, instead of finance-centric.