Top news headlines of today – 11 January 2024

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
11 Jan 2024
New Update
Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray.jpg

Shiv Sena disqualification

Maharashtra Speaker says Shinde-led Sena 'real party', junks MLAs disqualification pleas

Numbers matter in democracy, we have them: CM Shinde after Speaker's ruling
Ayodhya Ram Temple

Congress President Mallikarjun with party leader Sonia Gandhi during the ‘Congress Working Committee Meeting’, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Sonia, Kharge to skip Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration - NewsDrum reported first on Dec 22

SpiceJet to soon start flights to Lakshadweep, says Ajay Singh

 

India-Maldives row

Mohamed Muizzu meets Xi Jinping

Maldives, China sign 20 agreements after Muizzu-Xi meeting amid diplomatic row with India

European election observers uncover disinformation by Muizzu's party in Maldives elections

 

2024 LS polls

Mamata Banerjee Ram Temple

Amid seat-sharing dispute, Mamata asserts TMC to stay with INDIA bloc

Mamata tells party leaders not to publicly discuss differences, warns of disciplinary action
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Rahul Gandhi Nagaland

Manipur approves Congress Nyay Yatra with limited number of participants

 

Plot to kill Pannu

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Nikhil Gupta

US court orders govt to respond to motion filed by lawyers of Nikhil Gupta seeking material relating to charges against him

 

Aam Aadmi Party

Lakhbir singh billu joins BJP

AAP municipal councillor joins BJP ahead of Chandigarh mayoral polls
Vibrant Gujarat Summit

We believe in power of building bridges of cooperation: UAE president

 

Abdullas on ED radar

Farooq Abdullah National conference Kashmir Jammu

ED summons NC president Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case

 

