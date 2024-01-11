Top news headlines of today – 11 January 2024

|
Maharashtra Speaker says Shinde-led Sena 'real party', junks MLAs disqualification pleas
Numbers matter in democracy, we have them: CM Shinde after Speaker's ruling
|
Sonia, Kharge to skip Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration - NewsDrum reported first on Dec 22
SpiceJet to soon start flights to Lakshadweep, says Ajay Singh
|
Maldives, China sign 20 agreements after Muizzu-Xi meeting amid diplomatic row with India
European election observers uncover disinformation by Muizzu's party in Maldives elections
|
Amid seat-sharing dispute, Mamata asserts TMC to stay with INDIA bloc
Mamata tells party leaders not to publicly discuss differences, warns of disciplinary action
|
Manipur approves Congress Nyay Yatra with limited number of participants
|
US court orders govt to respond to motion filed by lawyers of Nikhil Gupta seeking material relating to charges against him
|
AAP municipal councillor joins BJP ahead of Chandigarh mayoral polls
|
We believe in power of building bridges of cooperation: UAE president
|
ED summons NC president Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case