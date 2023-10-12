Top news headlines of today – 12 October 2023

|
4 dead, 70 injured as Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails near Bihar's Buxar
Two trains cancelled, 21 diverted as North East Express derails in Bihar
|
Record breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan
|
Into the minds of common people in Israel amid war with Hamas - How do they view the situation?
|
Israel will crush and destroy Hamas, says Netanyahu as public pressure mounts
|
Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month
|
Here's why Rajasthan assembly polls date changed from Nov 23 to Nov 25
|
Maruti Suzuki commences export of Jimny five-door
Maruti Suzuki India signs MoU with IDBI to provide dealer financing solutions