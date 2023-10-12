Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 12 October 2023

NewsDrum Desk
12 Oct 2023
North East Express derailed

Train Accident

4 dead, 70 injured as Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derails near Bihar's Buxar

Two trains cancelled, 21 diverted as North East Express derails in Bihar
World Cup

India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan

Record breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

 

Video

Israel Hamas war Thumbnail

Into the minds of common people in Israel amid war with Hamas - How do they view the situation?

 

Israel Palestine war

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel will crush and destroy Hamas, says Netanyahu as public pressure mounts
India-Canada tension

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month

 

Assembly Elections 2023

Here's why Rajasthan assembly polls date changed from Nov 23 to Nov 25

 

Business

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door.jpg

Maruti Suzuki commences export of Jimny five-door

Maruti Suzuki India signs MoU with IDBI to provide dealer financing solutions

TCS asks all employees to work from offices
