Top news headlines of today – 17 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
17 Jan 2024
Iran attacks terror bases in Pakistan; Pakistan warns of consequences
Cash for query scam

Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra served eviction notice to vacate govt bungalow

 

Khalistani terrorist

Bhagwant Mann Gurpatwant Singh Pannu Khalistani SFJ

Pannun threatens to kill Mann on Jan 26, asks Punjab gangsters to join SFJ

Nihang kills man over 'desecration bid' in Punjab gurdwara

 

Cold weather

Delhi fog

Delhi shivers at 3.5 deg C, thick layer of fog engulfs city

Ranvir Shorey criticises IndiGo over 10 hr delay, claims carrier didn't have a pilot
2024 LS Polls

Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a roadshow, in Ernakulam district, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Kerala, signalling BJP's key focus for upcoming polls

Over 2,000 Congress, AAP workers join BJP in Gujarat ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Shah, Nadda outline BJP campaign strategy for Lok Sabha polls at key party meet

Work for all sections of society, accomplish 'Mission 25': Rajasthan BJP chief to party workers

Seat-sharing issues among INDIA partners will be resolved, coalition will win LS polls: Rahul

Startup India has become vehicle to garner publicity for PM: Kharge

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

K S Chitra has come under social media attack for her recent video message urging people to chant Lord Ram hymns during the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22

Singer Chitra faces cyber attack over Lord Ram hymns chanting appeal

Chitrakoot to be developed like Ayodhya: MP CM

Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Difficult to attend Ram temple consecration as BJP has turned it into political event: Rahul

He lives in a la-la world: BJP on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Ram temple

Shiv Sena (UBT) should stop hurting sentiments of Hindus: Fadnavis on Raut's claim about temple site

AI-powered CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya

108-foot-long incense stick lit at Ayodhya amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chant

 

Car prices

Maruti Suzuki True Value

Maruti Suzuki India hikes vehicle prices with immediate effect
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi Manipur

Want to hop on to Rahul's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus? You'll need a ticket!

Want to make Manipur peaceful, harmonious again: Rahul Gandhi on 2nd day of Nyay Yatra

 

2024 US Presidential Elections

Donald Trump Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses; Vivek Ramaswamy suspends presidential campaign

After Iowa caucuses victory, Trump calls for coming together of all to straighten out the world

 

