Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 19 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
19 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today — 19 July 2023

Monsoon Session of Parliament

Manipur situation, Delhi ordinance set to dominate Parliament's Monsoon session
Advertisment

2024 LS polls

Which political parties have not joined NDA or INDIA coalition?

Analysis: Why naming its grouping INDIA is a clever strategy by the opposition?

Analysis: How Mayawati is trying to remain relevant in 2024 and beyond

LS polls: INDIA alliance parties look at resolving differences in states

NDA, INDIA coalitions anti-Dalit; will fight LS polls alone: Mayawati

Nitish Kumar rejects speculation he is unhappy with opposition meeting

BJP shivering with fear since Bengaluru opposition conclave: Mamata

Advertisment

Rahul Gandhi animated video

Rahul Gandhi animated video

Karnataka HC stays FIR against Amit Malviya over tweet against Rahul Gandhi

2002 Gujarat Riots

Teesta Setalvad

SC grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in post-Godhra riots case
Advertisment

Rajasthan

Police personnel investigate after charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their home, at Cherai village in Jodhpur district, Wednesday, July 19

Killers first slit the throats of 4 of family, set hut afire in Jodhpur

Advertisment

Uttarakhand

An injured being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh after an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river, in Chamoli district

15 electrocuted at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Jammu and Kashmir

kashmir cinema hall.jpg

Kashmir embraces cinematic renaissance after decades of violence and fear

Bengaluru

5 terror suspects radicalised by LeT operative arrested in Bengaluru with firearms, ammunition

Indian Economy

Asian Development Bank.jpg

ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

Kirit Somaiya Sex Video

Kirit Somaiya controversy

Mumbai Police launch probe into Kirit Somaiya video case

Team India

Ishan Kishan with Rohit Sharma.jpg

We need to give opportunities to Ishan Kishan, he plays aggressive cricket: Rohit Sharma

IPL effect

TV18 Q1 profit up 52%; revenue up two-fold at Rs 3,176 crore

Network18 Q1 net down 26%, revenue up 142% due to IPL to Rs 3,239 crore

OTT

anurag thakur apurva chandra releasing OTT booklet

Will not allow OTT platforms to demean culture, society: Anurag Thakur

crocodiles-haridwar

Video: Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Earthquake in US

Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Central America

Vinesh Phogat row

Vinesh Phogat.jpg

Antim Panghal questions Vinesh Phogat’s exemption from Asian Games trials; says anyone can beat her

India vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI toss

Bangladesh Women win toss, elect to bowl first against India in 2nd ODI

Hollywood

Gigi Hadid.jpg

Gigi Hadid released after being arrested for marijuana possession

Governance

Government of India Govt

In major reshuffle, centre appoints 29 officers as joint secretaries

#Mayawati #Kirit Somaiya #Gigi Hadid #INDIA vs NDA #Opposition meet #2024 LS polls #NDA meeting #Narendra Modi #19 July 2023 Top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe