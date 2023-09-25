Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 25 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
25 Sep 2023
INDvAUS

IND vs AUS

India seal series after sublime hundreds from Gill, Iyer script 99-run win
Asian Games

Zha Liyou China

Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties

PM Modi lauds medal winners at ongoing Asian Games

 

Bollywood

Parineeti Chadha and Raghv Chadha after wedding

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are married

 

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Dubai.jpg

Mamata hurts her knee abroad; advised 10 days' rest, restricted movement
Women's Reservation Bill

Congress to hold press conferences in 21 cities to 'expose' govt on women's reservation

 

India Canada tension

Bill Blair

Will continue to pursue partnerships like Indo-Pacific strategy: Canadian defence minister

 

Noida

Noida: Class 10 boy dies after falling from 15th floor apartment
Moto GP

Marco Bezzecchi

Marco Bezzecchi emerges champion in the inaugural Indian MotoGP

 

