#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 31 August 2023

NewsDrum Desk
31 Aug 2023
Modi vs Who India bloc meeting strategy

Modi vs who? Does INDIA bloc have any answer or just a strategy?

China or Kashmir, a sinister attempt to blame Modi for Nehru's mistakes?

How India-bashing from Europe during G20 Summit will backfire for Rahul Gandhi
Asia Cup

Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup

Babar, Iftikhar power Pakistan to huge win over Nepal in Asia Cup opener

 

China

Gina Raimondo

Why China is becoming uninvestible for US businesses

 

United States

US Senators hail Health Dept recommendation to ease restrictions on marijuana

Trump blasts New York fraud case, claims he prevented nuclear war in transcript of April testimony

Indian national pleads guilty to defrauding of millions of dollars
Israeli-Palestinian clash

Israeli police kill Palestinian teen assailant; West Bank bomb hurts Israelis

 

