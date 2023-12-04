Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 4 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
04 Dec 2023
(From L- R) Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP likely to go with old horses in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Chouhan, Raje and Raman Singh to be CMs
Mizoram Election Results

Counting of votes for Mizoram elections begins amid tight security

 

Post-poll effect

Narendra Modi and JP Nadda join celebrations after party's victory in elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024; results convey warning to the corrupt: PM Modi

Cong leader Udit Raj blames EVMs for party's defeat in 3 state polls

RJD taunts Congress, says it should realise importance of collectivism

Election results signal need for Opposition bloc to redraw strategy

Here's how Assembly poll results will impact Winter Session of Parliament

MPs who win assembly polls have to quit one seat in 14 days or lose Parliament membership

 

Chhattisgarh surprise

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan receives Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's resignation as the state chief minister, at Raj Bhavan, in Raipur on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Reasons that helped bring BJP back in saddle in Chhattisgarh

Dy CM Singh Deo loses by 94 votes; 8 other ministers bite dust

BJP ousts Congress from Chhattisgarh, wins 54 of 90 seats; Baghel quits as CM
BJP Raj-astan

Vasundhara Raje Scindia arrives at party office in Jaipur after her victory in Rajasthan Assembly elections, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

BJP wrests Rajasthan from Congress, Gehlot's welfare schemes fail to do the trick

OSD blames CM Gehlot for Congress defeat in Rajasthan

17 of 25 ministers in Congress govt lose Rajasthan assembly elections

 

Mama 'Magic'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP State President VD Sharma celebrate the party's lead during counting of votes for MP Assembly elections, in Bhopal, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

BJP retains Madhya Pradesh with two-thirds majority; wins 163 of 230 assembly seats

Gain of over 7 per cent in vote share powers BJP to sweep MP

Bharat Jodo Yatra fails to boost Congress; BJP wins 17 of 21 seats it covered

Despite BJP wave, 12 ministers of Chouhan cabinet face defeat

 

Telangana solace for Congress

Congress leaders meet Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to stake claim to form government in Telangana

Telangana Congress Legislature Party to meet today to elect new leader

Congrešs delegation meets Telangana Guv, stakes claim to form govt

Congress storms into BRS bastion Telangana, expands footprint in south

3 BJP MPs face defeat, 3 Congress MPs win

All 8 Janasena candidates lose deposits as party draws a blank in Telangana

Senior IPS officer Ravi Gupta appointed Telangana DGP
India vs Australia T20I

Team India poses with the trophy after winning the 5-match T20I cricket series against Australia, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Mukesh, Arshdeep nail death overs after Shreyas sets it up as India clinch series 4-1

Skipper told me whatever has to happen will happen: Arshdeep on bowling final over

 

Israel-Hamas war

Israeli forces fight deep into Gaza City

Israeli military expands its ground operations to every part of Gaza

 

