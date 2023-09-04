Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 4 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
04 Sep 2023
Zahoor Ahmed Bhat

Article 370

Suspension of lecturer who appeared in SC in Article 370 case revoked
Stalin's hate speech

Social evils cropped up in Indian society due to Islamic invasion: RSS leader

Udhayanidhi Stalin speaks evil of Sanatana Dharma, calls for eradication

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting 'Sanatan dharma' for votebank politics

 

One Nation, One Poll

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls

'One nation one poll' attack on Indian Union of states: Rahul Gandhi

Kejriwal asks what will common man get from one nation-one election concept

 

US Presidential Elections

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley
Wildlife

UP: Lioness gives birth to two cubs at Etawah Lion Safari, one stillborn

 

