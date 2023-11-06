Top news headlines of today – 6 November 2023

|
Air Pollution पर बड़ी बहस - आप की सरकारों को कितनी है आप की फिक्र?
Delhi air quality to worsen as stubble burning cases double in Punjab to 3,200 on Nov 5
Delhi air quality turn hardazous, strictest curbs under pollution control plan kick in
|
Dominant India crush SA after Kohli's record-equalling 49th ton on 35th birthday
'Legacy cemented' as Virat Kohli's record-equalling 49th ODI century sparks flood of reactions
|
Rajasthan polls: BJP announces names of candidates for 18 remaining seats
Congress MLA Girraj Malinga joins BJP ahead of Rajasthan polls
|
"Minor thing," says IIM Bangalore Professor on row over Mann Ki Baat study
|
Israeli warplanes hit refugee camps in Gaza Strip, killing scores