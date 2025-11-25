Top news headlines of today – 25 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the "wounds and pain" of centuries are healing as a 500-year-old resolve is finally being fulfilled with the formal completion of the Ram temple here.
Modi made the remarks after ceremonially hoisting a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an event marking the official completion of the shrine.
He was joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Calling the moment "epochal," the prime minister said Ayodhya was witnessing another historic milestone and added that "the entire country and the world are immersed in Ram."
Modi said the sacred flag would stand as a testament that "truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood," and congratulated Ram 'bhakts' along with all those who contributed to the construction of the temple.
- Nov 25, 2025 13:36 IST
- Nov 25, 2025 12:52 IST
PM Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction.
Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony, alongside Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, features the image of a radiant Sun, the sacred symbol 'Om', and the Kovidara tree.
The flag hoisting was done on 'Abhijit Muhurat", a planetary constellation considered auspicious by Hindus, temple officials said.
- Nov 25, 2025 12:43 IST
Ram temple flag-hoisting marks beginning of a new era: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple "the beginning of a new era", as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Governor Anandiben Patel for their presence at the event.
Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said the grand temple of Lord Ram symbolises the "faith, honour and self pride" of 140 crore Indians.
He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the "karmayogis" who contributed to its construction.
- Nov 25, 2025 11:51 IST
South Africa reach 107/3, extend lead to 395 in second Test against India
India spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed South African openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram as the visitors reached 107 for 3 at tea in their second innings -- taking an overall lead of 395 runs -- on day four of the second Test here on Tuesday.
The stalwart first broke a 59-run opening stand between Rickelton (35 off 64 balls) and Markram (29 off 84 balls) by dismissing the former. He then bowled Markram to reduce the Proteas to 74/2.
Washington Sundar then got the wicket of Temba Bavuma as South Africa were reduced to 77/3. Tristan Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi then batted resolutely to remain unbeaten at 14 and 21 runs respectively.
The Proteas, who began the day at the overnight score of 26 without loss, added 81 runs in the opening session.
- Nov 25, 2025 11:49 IST
Clean air protest: Delhi Police adds Section 197 of BNS to FIR for raising Maoist slogans
The Delhi Police has invoked charges under 'imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration' in one of the FIRs registered against a group of protesters who allegedly raised pro-Maoist slogans and used pepper spray on police personnel during an anti-pollution demonstration at the India Gate on Sunday, an official said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Delhi Police told a court here that the group of protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on cops raised slogans hailing slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.
The police have registered two different FIRs -- one at the Kartavya Path police station against six protesters and the other at the Sansad Marg police station against 17 people.
- Nov 25, 2025 11:30 IST
PM Modi holds roadshow to Ram temple ahead of flag ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ – flag hoisting – ceremony marking the formal completion of the temple's construction.
The prime minister also paid obeisance at the Sapt Mandir within the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex ahead of the main event.
“Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!" Modi posted on Facebook.
A large number of people, including women and youth, stood along the route to welcome Modi, showering flower petals on him.
- Nov 25, 2025 11:00 IST
Volcanic ash plumes: Air India cancels flights; conducts inspection of aircraft
Air India has cancelled at least 11 flights since Monday and is carrying out precautionary checks on those planes that had flown over locations that had ash plumes due to the volcanic activity in Ethiopia.
Ash clouds from the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia are impacting flight operations, and there are reports suggesting that clouds are drifting towards the western parts of India.
Air India said it has cancelled four flights on Tuesday -- AI 2822 (Chennai-Mumbai), AI 2466 (Hyderabad-Delhi), AI 2444 / 2445 (Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai) and AI 2471 / 2472 (Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai).
- Nov 25, 2025 10:47 IST
CWG 2030: India set to formally get hosting rights at Commonwealth Sport's General Assembly
All but assured of the hosting rights more than a month back, India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid is set to be formally approved on Wednesday at the Commonwealth Sport's general assembly in Glasgow, marking a major milestone in the country's ambitious plan to become a global multi-sport hub.
India last hosted the Games in 2010 in Delhi but this time, the multi-sport event would be coming to Ahmedabad, a city that has upgraded its sports infrastructure at war footing in the last one decade.
Wednesday's General Assembly will go through the formality of putting a seal of approval on what has already been recommended by the Commonwealth Sport's Board. That recommendation followed a process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport's Evaluation Committee.
- Nov 25, 2025 10:42 IST
No respite from toxic air in Delhi amid fears of volcanic ash from Ethiopia
A thick haze hung over Delhi on Monday as the city's air quality remained 'very poor' amid concerns that ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia may worsen pollution levels in the region.
Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano located in Ethiopia's Afar region, erupted on Sunday, producing a large ash plume rising to approximately 14 km (45,000 ft) in altitude and spreading eastward across the Red Sea.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday. Forecast models indicated ash influence over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, the IMD said.
- Nov 25, 2025 10:29 IST
Dhwajarohan Utsav in Ayodhya
कोसलपुरी सुहावनी सरि सरजूके तीर।
भूपावली-मुकुटमनि नृपति जहाँ रघुबीर॥
सरयू नदी के तट पर अति सुहावनी अयोध्यापुरी है , जहाँ महिपालमंडली-मुकुटमणि राजा राम हैं।
On the banks of the Sarayu River lies the exceedingly beautiful city of Ayodhya, where Raja Ram, the crown jewel among… pic.twitter.com/eJlXAmUZfA
- Nov 25, 2025 10:28 IST
Ayodhya temple flag hoisting by PM Modi, RSS chief Bhagwat around noon
The saffron flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple here will take place around noon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said on Tuesday.
Rai said the flag to be hoisted is saffron in colour, 10 ft by 20 ft and triangular in shape, and bears the symbols of the 'Surya', 'Om' and the Kovidara tree.
"The colour represents fire and the rising sun - a symbol of sacrifice and dedication. Entire world will get an opportunity to witness it on their television and mobile screens," he told reporters.
Rai said the flag hoisting ceremony will take place after 11.50 am in the presence of PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Swami Govind Dev Giri ji.
- Nov 25, 2025 10:18 IST
Sensex drops 125 points; tech, auto stocks drag while Reliance gains
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Tuesday morning as foreign fund outflows dampened investors' sentiment.
In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 124.95 points to 84,775.76 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 35.35 points to 25,924.15.
From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Trent and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.
However, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel and State Bank of India were among the gainers.
- Nov 25, 2025 07:52 IST
Saffron flag atop Ayodhya Ram temple to mark completion of construction
Ayodhya (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram temple, symbolising the completion of its construction.
The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO) said.
- Nov 25, 2025 07:32 IST
AQI around India Gate 'very poor' at 328
Delhi | Visuals from India Gate as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 328, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).
- Nov 25, 2025 06:19 IST
Nothing short of a father figure to me: SRK mourns Dharmendra's death
Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me… thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal… and your soul…
- Nov 25, 2025 06:14 IST
Afghani commercial attache expected to arrive in India soon, medical visa to resume
New Delhi: A commercial attache from Afghanistan is expected to arrive in India in a month's time, Afghan Commerce and Industry Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi said on Monday, and asserted that Kabul wants to boost bilateral trade to "much more" than USD 1 billion.
- Nov 25, 2025 06:08 IST
DOGE refutes claim that they’re DONE
As usual, this is fake news from @Reuters. President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernize the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse. Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M. We'll be back in a few…
- Nov 25, 2025 06:03 IST
Islamist attacks on mystic singers spark sharp reaction in Bangladesh
DhakaL Several eminent Bangladeshi civil society figures on Monday denounced the arrest of a 'baul' singer on charges of "hurting" the public's sentiments and subsequent Islamists attack on fellow mystic minstrels in the past few days.
They claimed that religious strife had increased since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.