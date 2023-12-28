Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 28 December 2023

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
28 Dec 2023
New Update
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the media on the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, in Patna

Analysis

Why the BJP will say no to return of JDU within the NDA fold
Advertisment

 

'Animal' in trouble

Ranbir Kapoor Cake Row

Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for 'hurting sentiments' over viral video

 

Advertisment

EXCLUSIVE

Rahul Gandhi Bajrang Punia

Wrestlers protest: After Priyanka does her bit, Rahul makes a foray

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Mamata Banerjee Ram Temple

Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend Ram Mandir inauguration: TMC

Ayodhya railway junction renamed as Ayodhya Dham
Advertisment

 

EXCLUSIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP national president JP Nadda upon his arrival to attend BJP's national office-bearers' meeting at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi

BJP’s detailed strategic plan to secure 51% vote share in 2024 LS polls

 

Advertisment

Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during a press conference after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Kejriwal highly unreliable; Mann has tacit understanding with BJP: Punjab Congress leaders to Kharge, Rahul

Congress to sound poll bugle with mega rally in Nagpur on Dec 28; Kharge, Sonia to attend

 

Israeli Embassy Blast

Delhi Police officials at the site after a blast near the Embassy of Israel, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Analysis: India grapples with invisible ripples of the Israel-Hamas conflict

Will check end-to-end encrypted calls of phones near Israel embassy: Delhi Police
Advertisment

 

Israel-Hamas war

palestinians seek refuge

Palestinians flee to overcrowded refuges as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

 

Advertisment

United States

Johnson County crash

6 Indian-origin family members killed in fatal crash in US

 

Business

nyt sues openai microsoft

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft for using its stories to train chatbots

Jio working on 'Bharat GPT' with IIT-B; to launch OS for televisions: Akash Ambani

Foxconn invests Rs 461 crore in Bengaluru unit

 

India-Russia ties

Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin.jpg

President Putin invites PM Modi to visit Russia

 

Happiness mantra

KL Rahul Cricket

Staying away from social media makes you happier: KL Rahul

 

#28 December 2023 top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe