Top news headlines of today – 6 September 2023

06 Sep 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of the Karnataka Government's Gruha Laxmi scheme, in Mysuru

Rahul Gandhi in Europe

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe tour

How India-bashing from Europe during G20 Summit will backfire for Rahul Gandhi
Sanatan Dharma row

Priyank Kharge and Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for 'hurting religious sentiments'

 

G20 Summit

An installation at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi Internation Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

"If China wants to play 'spoilsport' at G20 Summit...": US on India-China border dispute

Joe Biden to follow CDC guidelines during his India visit for G20 Summit

Delhi govt issues gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed in view of G20 summit

Delhi Police flags MakeMyTrip's 'false claims' regarding 'bandh' during G20 summit

 

What's in the name

What SC had said while dismissing PIL seeking India be called ‘Bharat’ in 2016

'Change in name of 'Republic of India' will require several amendments in Constitution'
Supreme Court

Supreme court constitution bench hearing article 370

It adds insult to injury: Centre on NC leader Akbar Lone's affidavit in SC

SC constitution bench to hear three important matters from Sep 20

 

Janmashtami

Janmashtami preparations in Mathura

Mathura gears up for Janmashtami celebrations

 

