Top news headlines of today – 16 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
16 Jan 2024
Hemant Soren worried

Jharkhand

Hemant Soren asks ED to record his statement in land case in his office
2024 LS Polls

Mayawati requests Yogi

Is BJP preparing to field Bhupender Yadav from Gurugram?

Why Congress won't miss Milind Deora much

BSP opting to contest LS polls alone jolt to INDIA bloc

 

Stock Markets

BSE Sensex

Markets record-breaking rally make investors richer by Rs 9.68 lakh cr in five days

Markets hit record peaks: Sensex breaches 73,000 level for first time; Nifty goes past 22k mark

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ram mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ram temple consecration to generate Rs 1 lakh crore worth of business: CAIT

Idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Arun Yogiraj selected for installation at Ram temple: Rai

Around 60 Pregnant women at Indore hospital want to deliver on Jan 22, says official

No liquor sale in Noida, Greater Noida on January 22, orders DM

Yet to decide on attending Ram temple event, grateful to be invited: Mayawati

Seers cite Somnath temple ceremony to support consecration timing at Ayodhya

Ram 'bhajan' sung by Muslim teenager from J-K wins hearts online
Deepfake Video

Sachin Tendulkar calls out his fake video, expresses concern about misuse of technology

Tighter rules soon under IT Act: MoS IT after Tendulkar's deepfake video

 

Indian Economy

Economic optimism doubles but tech, climate pressures accelerate: PwC CEO survey

Over 24.8 cr people moved out of multidimensional poverty in India in 9 years: NITI report

Wholesale inflation rises to nine-month high of 0.73% in Dec; food, veggies turn costlier

 

Indian Students in US

Two students found dead in US, had shifted there just two weeks ago
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi Manipur

Want to hop on to Rahul's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' bus? You'll need a ticket!

Want to make Manipur peaceful, harmonious again: Rahul Gandhi on 2nd day of Nyay Yatra

 

FASTags

FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated post Jan 31

 

2024 US Presidential Elections

Republican caucuses Voting

Donald Trump wins Iowa Republican caucuses: US media projections

 

Taiwan Elections

Taiwan president Lai Ching-te

What new Taiwan president will change for his country, China and world

 

