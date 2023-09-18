Top news headlines of today – 18 September 2023

|
First session in new Parliament building to be historic with Women quota bill
NCP moves proposal for passing of women's reservation bill at all-party meeting: Praful Patel
EC appointments bill anti-Constitution: Opposition at all-party meet
Some Congress leaders call for holding seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners after assembly polls
Can Stalin's intervention in Udhayanidhi's anti-Hindu remarks save INDIA bloc?
Congress gives 'six guarantees' in Telangana; Rahul dubs BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi'
Gujatat rains: Narmada dam water causes flooding; 9,600 shifted to safety
Madhya Pradesh: Rains cause flood-like situation in Malwa and Nimar
Asking kids to know names of private parts an attack of leftist ecosystem: RSS chief
We need to get over syndrome that 'West is the bad guy': Jaishankar
China sends 103 warplanes toward Taiwan in a new daily high in recent times