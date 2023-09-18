Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 18 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
18 Sep 2023
new Parliament building Women's Reservation Bill

Parliament Special Session

First session in new Parliament building to be historic with Women quota bill

NCP moves proposal for passing of women's reservation bill at all-party meeting: Praful Patel

EC appointments bill anti-Constitution: Opposition at all-party meet
CWC meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during the second day of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Hyderabad

Some Congress leaders call for holding seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners after assembly polls

 

Sanatan Dharma row

M K Stalin INDIA Alliance

Can Stalin's intervention in Udhayanidhi's anti-Hindu remarks save INDIA bloc?

 

Telangana Elections

Rahul Gandhi Telangana elections

Congress gives 'six guarantees' in Telangana; Rahul dubs BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi'
Rain Havoc

Gujarat floods

Gujatat rains: Narmada dam water causes flooding; 9,600 shifted to safety

Madhya Pradesh: Rains cause flood-like situation in Malwa and Nimar

 

RSS

RSS Mohan Bhagwat

Asking kids to know names of private parts an attack of leftist ecosystem: RSS chief

 

Foreign policy

S Jaishankar

We need to get over syndrome that 'West is the bad guy': Jaishankar

 

China-Taiwan

Taiwan_China_Warplane

China sends 103 warplanes toward Taiwan in a new daily high in recent times

 

