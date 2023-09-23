Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 23 September 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
23 Sep 2023
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

Ramesh Bidhuri

Ramesh Bidhuri washes all that PM Modi earned on the back of moments of glory

Danish Ali contemplating to quit House if action not taken

Opposition writes to Speaker Om Birla to refer Bidhuri matter to privileges panel

Akhilesh Yadav demands Bidhuri's prosecution, 'lifetime ban' over hate speech

J-K: NC, PDP condemn Bidhuri's remarks against BSP MP

AAP condemns BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in LS
India-Canada tension

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat during the G20 Summit in New Delhi

Caught in the crossfire: Heartache and hope amidst India-Canada tension

Indian concern of increasing Khalistan activities overseas needs to be addressed

Trudeau's outburst against India shifts focus from Chinese meddling in Canadian elections

Canada didn't act against Nijjar despite being informed about his involvement in murder, terror acts: Sources

 

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers sermon during Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid, in Srinagar

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's emotion-filled return to Jamia Masjid: A call for peace and reconciliation

Thousands gather at Jamia Masjid to listen to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

 

India vs Australia

India beat Australia

Five-star Shami, classy Shubman set up Indian victory

 

