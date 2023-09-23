Top news headlines of today – 23 September 2023

|
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's emotion-filled return to Jamia Masjid: A call for peace and reconciliation
Thousands gather at Jamia Masjid to listen to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Ramesh Bidhuri washes all that PM Modi earned on the back of moments of glory
Danish Ali contemplating to quit House if action not taken
Opposition writes to Speaker Om Birla to refer Bidhuri matter to privileges panel
Akhilesh Yadav demands Bidhuri's prosecution, 'lifetime ban' over hate speech
J-K: NC, PDP condemn Bidhuri's remarks against BSP MP
AAP condemns BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks in LS
Caught in the crossfire: Heartache and hope amidst India-Canada tension
Indian concern of increasing Khalistan activities overseas needs to be addressed
Trudeau's outburst against India shifts focus from Chinese meddling in Canadian elections
Canada didn't act against Nijjar despite being informed about his involvement in murder, terror acts: Sources
