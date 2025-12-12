Top news headlines of today – 12 Dec 2025

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning, family sources said.
Patil, 90, passed away at his residence ‘Devghar’ after a brief illness, they said, adding that his funeral is expected to be held on Saturday.
He is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls last year on a BJP ticket against Congress’ Amit Deshmukh from Latur city, and two granddaughters.
Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as the president of Latur municipality between 1966 and 1970 and was subsequently elected as an MLA for two terms. He held key posts in the Maharashtra assembly, including Deputy Speaker and Speaker, between 1977 and 1979.
He then went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He lost to BJP’s Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He was also a Rajya Sabha member.
The Congress leader held several Union portfolios, including Defence, Commerce, and Science and Technology. Patil was the Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008, when he resigned after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
He was the Governor of Punjab and also served as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.
Follow this page as we track big developments of the day...
- Dec 12, 2025 11:07 IST
Delhi chokes under thick smog as AQI hits 332 in very poor category
Delhi choked under a thick blanket of smog on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 332, in the 'very poor' category.
The air quality was 'very poor' at 30 stations while it was 'severe' at one station, Jahangirpuri, which recorded an AQI of 405.
Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in 'very poor' till Saturday. READ MORE
- Dec 12, 2025 10:52 IST
Shivakumar meets over 30 Cong MLAs, including ministers, over dinner: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators, including some ministers, met for a dinner late on Thursday night, party sources said.
Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, Dr M C Sudhakar, MLAs N A Haris, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, H C Balakrishna, Ganesh Hukkeri, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Ashok Kumar Rai, K Y Nanjegowda were among those present in the meeting, the sources added. READ MORE
- Dec 12, 2025 10:46 IST
PM Modi condoles death of former Union minister Shivraj Patil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Shivraj Patil and said that he was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society.
Patil passed away in his hometown Latur in Maharashtra on Friday. He was 90.
"Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life," Modi said in a post on X. READ HERE
- Dec 12, 2025 10:46 IST
Stock markets rally in early trade; Sensex jumps over 400 points
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Friday, extending their previous session's rally, in-tandem with a positive global trends amid a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 402.99 points to 85,221.12 during early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 115.3 points to 26,013.85. READ MORE
- Dec 12, 2025 10:45 IST
Veteran Congressman and former Union minister Shivraj Patil passes away at 90
Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning, family sources said.
Patil, 90, passed away at his residence ‘Devghar’ after a brief illness, they said, adding that his funeral is expected to be held on Saturday. READ MORE