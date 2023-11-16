Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 16 November 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
16 Nov 2023
Jonathan Conricus

Israel-Hamas War

Israeli military shows video proof of Hamas' traces in Shifa hospital
World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match against New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

How India defeated NZ: 7 factors that helped India enter 4th World Cup Final

Unstoppable India wins shamifnal, Kohli-fy for World Cup final

Too good to be true, it is stuff of dreams: Kohli on scoring 50th ODI ton

Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan skipper from all formats; Masood and Afridi get leadership roles

 

Biden-Xi meet

Biden-Xi meeting concludes, both sides to ensure differences remain manageable

 

India-Canada row

Jaishankar asks Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations

 

#Today's Top news headlines #16 November 2023 top news headlines
