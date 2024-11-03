Tata Steel: How its fundamentals stack up against industry peers

New Delhi: Tata Steel Limited is part of the Tata conglomerate and is a leading global player in the steel business. However, in a competitive environment, it is crucial to assess how Tata Steel's fundamentals perform in comparison with its rivals. In this blog, we will compare Tata Steel's fundamental metrics with those of its peers.

Market Capitalization Comparison

Market capitalization is a crucial metric for investors and analysts. It represents the total value of a publicly listed company on sensex and is typically calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of outstanding shares.

Tata Steel is a prominent player in the steel industry and has a significant market presence. As of September 2024, the company boasts a market capitalization of Rs 1,90,811crore.

Peer Companies Market Cap

The market cap of some major players in the steel and metal industry is as follows:

JSW Steel: JSW Steel currently leads the pack, with a market capitalization of Rs 2,29,909 crore.

Hindalco: This company has a market cap of Rs 153,710 crore.

Jindal Steel: Its market capitalization stands at Rs 98,478 crore.

NMDC: The company has a market cap of Rs 63,418 crore.

Share Price Performance

Share price of Tata Steel has shown significant fluctuations over the years, reflecting the company's performance and broader market conditions. As of October 3, 2024, Tata Steel's share price stood at Rs 166.98.

Peer Companies Share Price Trends

Some of TATA Steel's major competitors include JSW Steel, Hindalco, Jindal Steel, and NMDC. Their share prices are:

JSW Steel's share price is Rs 930.95.

Hindalco share price is Rs 678.90.

Jindal Steel's share price is Rs 948.25.

NMDC's share price is Rs 214.98.

Operating Profit Margin (OPM)

Operating Profit Margin (OPM) is an indicator of a company's profitability, showing how efficiently it manages its operations. Tata Steel has experienced fluctuations in its OPM over recent years. As of the latest financial reports, Tata Steel's current Operating Margin stands at 3.06%, which is a significant decrease from 7.49% in the year 2023.

Peer Companies OPM

OPM of TATA steel’s industry peers is:

JSW Steel: 13%

Hindalco: 13%

Jindal Steel: 21%

NMDC: 43%

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is a crucial valuation metric that measures a company's profitability on a per-share basis. It indicates the company's ability to generate net profits for common shareholders. As of the latest financial reports, Tata Steel's EPS stands at 3.9 for the fiscal year ending March 2024.

Peer Companies EPS

The Indian steel industry, as a whole, is expected to see strong growth in the coming years. EPS of TATA steel’s industry peers is:

JSW Steel: 30.92

Hindalco: 47.94

Jindal Steel: 58.3

NMDC: 20.05

Balance Sheet Strength

Tata Steel's balance sheet provides a comprehensive overview of the company's financial position. As of March 2024, Tata Steel reported total assets of Rs 178,251.08 crore.

Peer Companies Balance Sheet

To gain a comprehensive understanding of Tata Steel's financial position, it's essential to compare its balance sheet with industry peers.

JSW Steel, one of Tata Steel's main competitors, reported total assets of Rs 134,106.00 crore.

Hindalco reported total assets of Rs 71,347.00 crore.

Jindal Steel reported total assets of Rs 56,613.85 crore.

NMDC reported total assets of Rs 28,762.62 crore.

Conclusion

Tata Steel's position in the steel industry reveals a complex picture of challenges and opportunities. Despite facing recent setbacks in profitability and share price performance, the company maintains a strong asset base and market presence.

Looking ahead, Tata Steel's ability to navigate market fluctuations and capitalize on industry trends will be crucial.